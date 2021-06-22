Headlines

All about Mawya Sudan, IAF’s first female fighter pilot from Jammu and Kashmir

The 24-year-old Mawya Sudan is the 12th female fighter pilot in the IAF and she belongs to Amberi village near the Line of Control (LoC).

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 22, 2021, 10:22 AM IST

Flying Officer Mawya Sudan has created history be becoming the first woman from Jammu and Kashmir to be inducted as a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The 24-year-old Mawya is the 12th female fighter pilot in the IAF. Mawya Sudan hails from Amberi village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu division.

Mawya inked her name in history on Saturday when she was commissioned as a fighter pilot at the Airforce Academy in Hyderabad during the Combined Graduation parade ceremony.  Chief of the Air Force Air Marshal RKS Bhaduria was the Chief Guest and Reviewing Officer of the Combined Graduation Parade.

"Congratulations to Mawya Sudan, daughter of J&K, who has been commissioned as a Flying Officer in the Indian Air Force. It is a matter of immense pride & joy to see you scripting history. With this achievement, you have lent wings to the dreams of millions of our daughters,” J&K L-G Office said in a tweet.

Several other political leaers and prominent citizens have congratulated Mawya Sudan for her amazing feat.

 

 

