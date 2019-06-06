Aligarh: Two arrested in connection with murder of 2-year-old girl

Uttar Pradesh police arrested two people in connection with the death of a 2.5-year-old girl in the town of Tappal in Aligarh district.

According to the police, the duo, identified as Zahid and Aslam, were neighbours to the girl who was murdered. Early investigations suggest a case of personal enmity as the police found evidence of a few monetary dealings. The murder is suspected to have been committed over an argument regarding a sum of money given as loan.

According to reports, the girl's body was found on May 2 in a dumping ground near her house, three days after she went missing. Reportedly, the mutilated body was discovered after a pack of stray dogs had been spotted carrying what appeared to be human body parts.

Aligarh police had on May 31 registered a case of kidnapping. The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Aligarh, Akash Kulhari, said that the port-mortem had revealed a case of death by strangulation, meanwhile no signs of rape were found.