India

Akhilesh Yadav joins Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Agra days after seat-sharing deal

Akhilesh Yadav joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh's Agra. This comes days after seat-share deal for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Image source: X/@samajwadiparty

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Sunday. This comes days after seat-share deal for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

