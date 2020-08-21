Air India flights to Hong Kong barred till August-end after 14 passengers test COVID-19 positive

The Hong Kong government barred Air India passenger flights from landing inHong Kong till August-end, after fourteen passengers who travelled in the airline on August 14 have tested positive for COVID-19 till Thursday.

"A flight operated by Air India (AI314) arriving Hong Kong from India on August 14 had 11 passengers confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19." a spokesperson of the Department of Health of the Hong Kong government said to a news agency on Friday.

"As of August 20, a total of 14 passengers on that flight were confirmed to have infected with COVID-19," he added.

A passenger from India could only arrive in Hong Kong if he/she could provide a COVID-19 negative certificate from a test done 72 hours prior to the journey, as per the rules issued by the Hong Kong government.

COVID-19 negative test reports are mandatory for passengers coming from Bangladesh, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, South Africa, and the US, rules put forth by the Hong Kong government stated.

Further, all international passengers arriving at Hong Kong airport has to take a post-flight COVID-19 test.

It must be noted that India has not allowed entry of all types of visa holders into the country except for those holding essential visa approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Recently, India and Maldives have agreed to create an "air travel bubble" to facilitate the movement of people between the two countries.

India already has transport Air Bubbles with US, France, UK & Germany.

Amidst COVID-19 pandemic, International air travel has been hit hard and countries like India have been focusing on the creation of air bubbles for safer travel and before normal air travel resumes.

Full fledged international flights remains suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.