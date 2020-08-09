Headlines

Air India employees in immense stress due to wage cut: President of Alliance Air Employees Union Binoy Viswam

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 09, 2020, 02:43 PM IST

As the devastating news of the Kozhikode plane crash is still fresh in the minds of people, Alliance Air Employees Union President Binoy Viswam, on Saturday pulled up the Centre for its decision to privatise airline Air India. and initiate a leave without pay policy for its employees. He said that the above-mentioned decision has caused immense mental stress to the employees.

''The uncertainty over the future as well as the Government's decision to cut wages and introduced a leave without pay policy has caused great mental stress to all employees. In such circumstances, it is possible that the maintenance and safety of aircraft is also jeopardized and it is important that the inquiry looks into these aspects as well,'' Binoy said in a statement.

Further, he thanked the rescue mission team which was working on the accident spot of the Kozhikode plane crash and lauded the "courage and selflessness" shown by these people.

''The courage and selflessness displayed by these people is testament to the spirit of the Indian people,'' he said.

While expressing his grief over the incident, he also extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the accident.

''I extend my utmost condolences to the families of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to those who have been injured in this tragedy. There are no words that can seek to express the loss that you are facing. I only hope that in these times of darkness, you are able to find the strength and resilience to cope with the loss.''

Binoy further reiterated that the government should focus on improving the employment conditions of Air India employees, ensuring proper job security amidst the move towards privatisation of the airline.

The Air India flight carrying 190 passengers had skidded and fell into a ditch while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening.

Of the 190 people on board, including 184 passengers and 6 crew members, 18 have been declared dead, out of which 4 are children.

Both the pilot and the co-pilot are among those dead. The deceased pilot has been identified as Deepak Vasant Sathe, a former Wing Commander in the Indian Air Force who retired from the service in 2003. At present, 149 passengers are hospitalised, including 23 with serious injuries.

