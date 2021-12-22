AIIMS director asks citizens to follow THESE two steps to prevent Omicron spread

With the increasing number of Omicron cases in the country and the Centre asking states to impose night curfew along with strict regulation on large gatherings, now AIIMS Delhi director Dr Randeep Guleria has said that vaccination and COVID-appropriate behaviour (CAB) are the only two ways to prevent the spread of the virus.

As of today, India has reported 213 Omicron cases. The first case in the country was detected on December 2.

"Omicron is a more transmissible variant. We need to do two things to protect ourselves, first one is to take vaccines and the second is to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour," Dr Guleria said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to hold a meeting to review the COVID-19 related situation in the country on Thursday.

India reported 6,317 fresh COVID-19 cases and 318 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

The country's active caseload currently stands at 78,190, the lowest in 575 days. According to the Ministry, 213 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far. Out of this, Delhi topped the list with 57 confirmed cases followed by Maharashtra (54 cases) and Telangana (24 cases). Meanwhile, Union Health Ministry on Tuesday alerted States and Union Territories about the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, and said that based on current scientific evidence, Omicron is at least three times more transmissible than the Delta variant.

The ministry further added that greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision-making, and strict and prompt containment action are required at the local and district level.

