'Ahlan Modi': PM Modi's mega event in UAE ahead of inauguration of first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, check full schedule

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13–14, 2024.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 10:28 AM IST

Edited by

The much awaited 'Ahlan Modi' community event, which was scheduled to feature Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, has been significantly scaled back due to unfavourable weather in the UAE, according to a news agency PTI report quoting an official involved in the preparations. The decision to postpone the 'Ahlan Modi' (Welcome Modi in Arabic) event was made due to unfavourable weather conditions that included heavy rain and lightning strikes throughout the UAE overnight.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13–14, 2024. As of this Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs announced that PM Modi will have made seven trips to the UAE since 2015, including three in the last eight months.

On February 14, Prime Minister Modi will dedicate the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi during his two-day visit. "One of the most important aspects of PM Modi's visit to the UAE is the inauguration ceremony of the BAPS temple," Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra stated on Monday. In addition, at a gathering in Abu Dhabi's Zayed Sports City, the Prime Minister will speak to the Indian community living there.

PM Modi and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the United Arab Emirates, will meet one-on-one. The two leaders will talk about how to further develop, broaden, and fortify their strategic alliance and share their opinions on regional and global matters of shared concern. Additionally, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE's vice president, prime minister, and minister of defence, will meet with PM Modi.

In 2024, the Prime Minister is scheduled to attend the World Government Summit. He is scheduled to give a special keynote address as the Guest of Honour. 

On February 13, he is also expected to speak to the Indian community in the United Arab Emirates at an event held at Zayed Sports City. Over 65,000 people have registered for the 'Ahlan Modi' event in Abu Dhabi, according to news agency ANI, indicating an unprecedented level of interest. Unfortunately, the event was cancelled because of the bad weather. Presently, the event is expected to draw between 35,000 and 40,000 people, including those who are presenting cultural programmes.

Later, on February 14, he will officially open the BAPS Mandir, Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple. The BAPS Hindu Mandir is expected to be the first traditional Hindu stone temple in the Middle East. The leadership of the UAE kindly donated the 27 acres of land on which the temple is located. In 2015, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, donated 13.5 acres of land for the construction of the mandir.

On February 14, PM Narendra Modi will depart from his two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates and head to the capital city of Doha, Qatar. The news of PM Modi's trip to Qatar was made public one day after the Gulf state freed eight Indian naval personnel who had been imprisoned. On Monday morning, seven of them left for India.

