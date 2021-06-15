Ahead of UP Elections, rebel MLAs of BSP meet Akhilesh Yadav, may join SP

Ahead of the next year's Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the political stir has intensified and all the parties have started preparing for the election. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav met 9 rebel MLAs of the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Tuesday.

Yadav met the MLAs who were expelled from BSP at the SP office in Lucknow. After this, speculation has intensified that all the rebel MLAs may join the SP. However, no official statement has come about this.

According to a Zee News report citing another publication, BSP MLA from Bhinga Aslam Raini, Dholana (Hapur) MLA Aslam Ali Choudhary, Pratappur (Prayagraj) MLA Mujtaba Siddiqui, Handia (Prayagraj) MLA Hakim Lal Bind, Sidhauli (Sitapur) MLA Hargobind Bhargava, Mungra (Badshahpur) MLA Sushma Patel, Sagdi MLA Vandana Singh, Sadabad MLA Ramveer Upadhyay and Unnao MLA Anil Singh met Akhilesh Yadav.

It may be noted that BSP chief Mayawati had fired Ram Achal Rajbhar and Lalji Verma accusing them of indulging in anti-party activities. It is being said that during the recent district panchayat elections, both had fielded their candidates against the party. Ram Achal Rajbhar is MLA from Akbarpur in Ambedkar Nagar, while Lalji Verma is MLA from Katehri and both were very close to Mayawati. Along with expelling from the party, Mayawati had also instructed all the office bearers that these two MLAs should not be called in any program of the party.