Ahead of Mumbai visit, Kangana Ranaut given Y category security by Centre

Amid the war of words with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, the Centre on Monday gave Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut Y-plus category security.

A total of seven policemen will be deployed in Kangana's defence.

The 'Queen' actress also tweeted about the development, confirming that she has been given the security by central agencies.

"This is a proof that no fascist will be able to crush any patriotic voice, I am thankful to Amit Shah ji, he would advise me to go to Mumbai after a few days, but he kept the words of a daughter of India, respected our self-esteem and self-respect," a tweet from the Twitter handle of 'KanganaTeam' read.

The development comes in wake of a renewed threat to Kangana after she spoke about drug use among a section in the film industry following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Notably, the Union Home Ministry has provided this security to the actress at a time when the verbal spat between Kangana and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut is continuing. Kangana had also demanded protection from the Maharashtra government.

Kangana has been in the headlines these days regarding her statements after she has put her views in the Sus1hant Singh Rajput suicide case.

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur had also talked about giving security to Kangana Ranaut.

"Kangana Ranaut's father has written to the police demanding protection. I have told the DGP about this. Her visit to Mumbai is on September 9, The state government is looking at it from the security concern as well," Thakur had said.