'Against country's interest': Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM, alleges Centre's delay in clearing Singapore visit

In letter to Prime Minister Modi, Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to give clearance for his visit to Singapore for the 'World Cities' Summit'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 02:16 PM IST

'Against country's interest': Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM, alleges Centre's delay in clearing Singapore visit
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and PM Narendra Modi - File Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it is wrong to deny him permission to visit Singapore to represent the country in the 'World Cities' Summit'. "It is against the interest of the country to stop a Chief Minister from visiting such an important stage... This invitation is a matter of pride and honor for the country," he wrote.

Kejriwal was invited for the summit last month by the Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong and the former accepted the invite. However, the Delhi CM is yet to get a nod from the Ministry of External Affairs. 

"The Singapore government has invited us to present the Delhi model at a world-class conference. The Delhi model will be presented in front of many big leaders around the world. The whole world wants to know about the Delhi model," he added.

He urged the prime minister to "give permission as soon as possible so that I can elevate the name of the country with this visit".  

In 2019, the central government had withheld permission to Kejriwal for a similar visit, saying it is unbecoming for a chief minister to participate in a meeting which is meant for Mayors. 

Kejriwal also reportedly raised the matter at the all-party meeting held ahead the Parliament’s Monsoon Session, scheduled to begin on July 18. The meet, convened by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, was held today.

