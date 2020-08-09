After Yediyurappa, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu tests positive for COVID-19

After Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Health Minister in the state government, B Sriramulu, also tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

In a series of tweets, Sriramulu said that his test results reflected he was infected with coronavirus and prayed to "the almighty" for an early recovery. He further said that he was actively involved in monitoring steps to combat the disease over the past four months and had visited 30 districts of the state.

The minister also requested all those who had come into contact with him recently to take precautionary measures and to get tested if they develop symptoms.

The state Health Minister, meanwhile, was admitted to the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital.

He is the first government member to get admitted to a government hospital as all other MLAs had been admitted to private hospitals.

Earlier, CM Yediyurappa had tested positive for COVID-19 on last Sunday.

A day later, that is Monday, his daughter and six members of the Chief Minister`s Office (CMO) also tested positive.

Later on Tuesday, former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah had also said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted himself to a hospital.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases in Karnataka have shown a recent spike as Bengaluru crossed the 70,000-mark in the coronavirus case tally. The statewide tally now stands at 1.72 lakh, which includes 3,091 deaths.

