After success of Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO chief Somanath makes big claim on India's lunar mission

The chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), S Somanath, said India's commitment to continue lunar missions until an Indian astronaut sets foot on the Moon. Speaking at an event organised by the Astronautical Society of India in Ahmedabad, Somanath emphasised ISRO's dedication to the Chandrayaan series of missions and probes until this significant milestone is achieved.

India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole in August 2023, making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface. Chandrayaan 3 module seperated from the rocket 16 minutes after launch and orbited the Earth six times, reaching a maximum distance of 36500 km before the first orbit-raising move on July 15, taking it to a distance of 41,672 km.

Meanwhile, Somanath also revealed plans for an uncrewed Gaganyaan mission, a test vehicle flight mission, and an airdrop test scheduled for 2024. The airdrop test, slated for April 24, is a significant step towards realising India's human spaceflight capability. Somanath outlined a roadmap comprising additional uncrewed missions in the following year, leading up to the manned mission by the end of next year, contingent on successful progress.

Additionally, Somanath highlighted ISRO's breakthrough in rocket engine technology with the development of a lightweight Carbon-Carbon (C-C) nozzle. This innovation, achieved by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, promises to enhance the performance parameters of rocket engines, including thrust levels and specific impulse, thereby increasing the payload capacity of launch vehicles such as the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).