After Harish Rawat’s tweets, Manish Tewari makes veiled attack on Congress leadership

In a veiled attack on the Congress, party leader Manish Tewari on Thursday took a dig at the leadership apparently blaming the Congress high command for the crisis unfolding within the party in Uttarakhand.

This comes a day after Congress leader and former chief minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat raised questions on the party's organization. In a cryptic tweet, Rawat had said, "It's time to rest".

Now, in a cryptic tweet, Tewari seemed to draw parallels between the crises in Uttarakhand and the ones that hit Assam and Punjab in the recent past.

Tewari tweeted, "FIRST ASSAM

THEN PUNJAB

NOW UTTRAKHAND…..

BHOG POORA HI PAUN GAYE

KASAR NA RAHE JAWE KOI (sic)".

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Rawat wrote that the factionalism of leaders in Uttarakhand Congress is increasing continuously and the structure of the organization is turning its back instead of cooperating.

"Isn't it strange that the organisational structure at most places, instead of extending a helping hand, is standing with its head turned away or playing a negative role at a time when I have to swim across the ocean of elections?" he tweeted.

"People on whose orders I have to swim, their nominees are tying up my hands and feet. I am filled with thoughts. A voice from within says it is enough Harish Rawat, you have swum long. It is time to rest," he added.

In 2014, Assam’s present CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had left Congress and joined BJP a year later, citing differences with the erstwhile CM Tarun Gogoi and the party high command.

More recently, last month, veteran Congressman and former CM of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the party after differences between him and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu came out in the public.