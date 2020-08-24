After Assembly Speaker, Haryana CM ML Khattar tests COVID positive

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and requested all those who came in contact with him recently to go under quarantine.

"I was tested for Novel Corona Virus today. My test report has returned positive," Khattar said.

"I appeal to all colleagues and associates who came in my contact over the last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately," he added.

Earlier, Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta also tested positive for coronavirus, two days ahead of the assembly`s monsoon session.

Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwar will preside over the Assembly session starting on August 26 in Gupta's absence.

Two legislators too have tested corona positive.

Jasjeet Kaur, Panchkula Civil Surgeon confirmed that Gupta has tested positive for COVID-19.

"He is in home isolation and his health is stable," Kaur said.

Earlier on August 17, Gupta said that all members and staff have to carry negative COVID-19 test report and download Aarogya Setu app for assembly session beginning from August 26.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Haryana has 8,961 active cases, 44,822 cured/recovered/migrated cases and 603 people have succumbed to the virus.