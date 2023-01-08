Search icon
After Air India peeing case, foreigner harasses flight attendant on Go First flight; asks her to ‘sit with him’

A foreigner aboard a Go First flight reportedly harassed a female flight attendant and urged her to “sit with him” during the flight.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 06:31 AM IST

After Air India peeing case, foreigner harasses flight attendant on Go First flight; asks her to ‘sit with him’
Go Air flight attendant was harassed by a foreigner (File photo)

After the controversial urination incident aboard an Air India flight came to light, another case of in-flight harassment was reported from a Go First flight which was flying from New Delhi to Goa on January 5, with a female flight attendant harassed.

A foreigner aboard a Go First flight in India was heard talking obscenely with a female flight attendant and even asked her to “sit with him” while the Go First flight was mid-air. However, strict action was taken against the man by the airlines.

As per media outlet NDTV, the man was repeatedly asking a female flight attendant to “sit with me”. It is not yet known if the man was drunk or not. Further, he was handed over to the CISF as the flight landed in Goa’s Mopa airport, and the DGCA was informed about the incident as well.

The incident aboard the Go First flight was reported on the same day as the Air India urination incident, where a man names Shankar Mishra reportedly unzipped his pants and urinated on an elderly woman who was aboard the flight.

The Air India ‘peeing’ incident took place on November 26, when Shankar Mishra reportedly urinated on a female passenger and was let off by Air India security without any action. The woman ended up filing a complaint against the airline on January 5.

Shankar Mishra, who is the prime accused in the case, was absconding after the incident came to light and was arrested by a team of the Delhi Police on Friday night from Bengaluru. He was then brought to Delhi on Saturday morning to be presented in front of a court.

The woman had alleged that after she was left shaken by the incident, she was made to face Mishra who was begging and pleading her not to file a complaint against him, as it could damage his reputation. He has also reportedly paid for the dry cleaning of the woman’s clothes, but the victim ended up returning the money.

READ | Who is Shankar Mishra, Wells Fargo vice-president sacked for urinating on woman in Air India flight

