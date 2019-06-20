Action against terror top priority, says President Kovind in Parliament

Action on terror will be the top priority of the govt for next five year, the President said while addressing the joint session of Parliament in which he enumerated govt's top focus areas.

He said, "India has amply demonstrated both her intent and capabilities, first through surgical strikes and then through air strikes after the Pulwama attack at terrorist hideouts across the border." Adding "In future too, all possible steps will be taken to ensure our security"

In the aftermath of Pulwama attack on 14th February, India had bombed Pakistan based United Nations listed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad's (JeM) camps in Balakot which is deep inside the Pakistani territory. The group was responsible for the attack in which more than 40 Indian security personnel died.

President said, today " the whole world stands with India on the issue of terrorism" and listed the designation of Masood Azhar, chief of JeM as an international terrorist by United Nations as "a major testimony to this fact."

Speaking on foreign policy, he said "Government’s “Neighborhood First” policy is an evidence of our approach of according priority to South Asia and countries in the adjoining region." and New Delhi is encouraging "trade, connectivity and people-to-people contact" in the region.

India had invited all the heads of states/govt of BIMSTEC countries on 30th May for the oath-taking ceremony of PM Modi for the second term. India also invited Kyrgyzstan – the current chair of the ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ for the swearing-in of the new Government.

President said, "New India is rapidly moving towards occupying its rightful place in the world community." and India has acquired a "new image and our relations with other countries have become stronger."

He said its "a matter of immense pleasure" that India will be hosting G20 in 2022 and gave example how "world community enthusiastically" supported India’s proposal to declare June 21st as ‘International Day of Yoga’. He also said, govt is "conscious of protecting the interests of Indians living and working abroad" and "today an Indian, if caught in any crisis abroad, is confident of receiving timely help and relief."