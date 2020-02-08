AAP urges EC to strengthen security of strong rooms storing EVMs

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday urged the Election Commission to make arrangements outside the strong room so the party workers can make sure that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in which the votes of Delhi assembly elections are locked in are not tampered with.

This came after Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting of top leaders of the party at his residence regarding the security of EVMs.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, election strategist Prashant Kishor, Delhi election incharge Sanjay Singh and Delhi state convenor Gopal Rai were present in the meeting.

Emerging from the meeting, Sanjay Singh said, "EVMs that should be taken directly to strong room after getting sealed,are still with some officers. It is an incident of Babarpur. A similar incident is being reported from Vishwas Nagar."

"Therefore, arrangements must be made outside the strong room for our party workers and our MLAs, so that they can guard and make sure that EVMs are not tampered with," he added.

The Rajya Sabha MP also tweeted videos raising questions on the security of EVMs.

चुनाव आयोग इस घटना का संज्ञान ले ये किस जगह EVM उतारी जा रही है आस पास तो कोई सेंटर है नही। pic.twitter.com/zQz7Ibaoe7 — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) February 8, 2020

Exit polls for the Delhi assembly election forecast a return of the Arvind Kejriwal government in the capital with some pollsters even predicting a repeat of Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) 2015 performance when it had bagged 67 seats in the 70-member House.

Voting for the 70 assembly constituencies was held on Saturday with over 61% of 1.47 crore voters exercising their voting rights.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari put up a brave face amid prediction of defeat for his party, claiming it will win 48 seats and form a government in the city.

"Certain exit polls are showing that BJP will win 26 seats, but let me tell you that all these exit polls will fail on 11 Feb. BJP will be forming govt in Delhi with over 48 seats," Tiwari said.

AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said his party is going to win with a big margin.

"This election is proof of how selfless and strong our relationship is. We are winning by a huge margin," Sisodia tweeted in Hindi, saluting the hard work of all his colleagues.