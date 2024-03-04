AAP's 'Ram Rajya' inspired Delhi Budget 2024: Check key highlights, major announcements

AAP Leader and Delhi Finance Minister Atishi Marlena on Monday presented the Delhi Budget for the financial year 2024-25. The budget was themed around the concept of “Ram Rajya.”

Key highlights of the Delhi Budget:

Ram Rajya Budget: Atishi Marlena presented a Rs 76,000 crore budget for FY 2024-25, emphasising the ideals of "Ram Rajya" with allocations for education, roads, and ensuring no one sleeps hungry.

Mahila Samman Yojana: A new scheme was introduced, offering Rs 1,000 per month to every woman above 18 years of age in Delhi, aiming to benefit 67,30,371 women voters, with a budget allocation of Rs 2,000 crore.

Reduction in Health Budget: Despite previous emphasis on healthcare, there was a 10.84 per cent decrease in the health department's budget, with an outlay of Rs 8,685 crore for FY 24-25.

Focus on Education: Continued investment in education with Rs 16,396 crore was allocated, including funds for teacher training, new school construction, maintenance, and specialised excellence schools.

Business Blaster Programme: Rs 15 crore was allocated for expanding the Business Blaster programme to universities and industrial training institutes, providing seed money for startups.

New Village Roads: Proposed laying 1,000 kilometres of roads in over 360 villages of Delhi with a budget of Rs 900 crore to enhance road infrastructure in rural areas.