AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleges conspiracy to harm Delhi CM Kejriwal; protest held

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh alleged on Saturday that a conspiracy is being hatched to kill Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been arrested on charges of corruption in a liquor policy case.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is not being given insulin. If a patient with diabetes is not given insulin on time, for that person, it becomes a question of life or death. A conspiracy is being hatched to kill him (Arvind Kejriwal). The people of Delhi will give a reply to this crime," Sanjay Singh told reporters on Friday.

"The person who provided electricity, water, and other facilities to the citizens of Delhi... Kejriwal who arranged free medicines for the people... you see, today there is such a cruel government in the country that is not arranging medicines for Kejriwal ji and insulin," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, AAP leaders held a 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se Sankalp Sabha' in the Sarojini Nagar area as a mark of their protest against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Meanwhile, the Tihar Jail Administration on Saturday submitted a report to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor regarding the health status of CM Kejriwal, who has been lodged in Tihar jail since April 1 this year. According to the report, CM Kejriwal was on insulin for diabetes control. The report also called it "incorrect" to say that the Chief Minister was being denied insulin by jail authorities.

"CM Kejriwal, as advised by the Telangana Doctor, was on an insulin reversal program and the Doctor had stopped insulin dosage much before the arrest of CM Kejriwal. At the time of arrest, he was just taking a basic anti-diabetes oral medicine tablet, Metformin," the report stated.

"During his medical check-ups in Tihar Jail, CM Kejriwal told Doctors that he had been taking insulin for the last few years and stopped taking it a few months ago, allegedly by a Telangana Doctor. Also, as per the MLC report available from RML Hospital, Kejriwal was neither advised to take any insulin nor required to take any insulin," it added.

The report further mentioned that on April 10 and 15, Kejriwal was reviewed by a 'medicine specialist' and advised oral anti-diabetic drugs or medicines.

"It is incorrect to state that Kejriwal was denied insulin at any point of time during his treatment," it stated.

"The medicine specialist, after examining Kejriwal, also noted that considering all parameters and vitals of the UTP (Kejriwal) since his placement in judicial custody, his blood sugar levels are not alarming, and administration of insulin is not required as of now," it said.

The report also said that the Tihar Jail Administration had written to AIIMS that Kejriwal has been consuming high-sugar food like Sweets, Laddoos, Bananas, Mangoes, Fruit Chaat, fried food, Namkeen, Bhujia, Sweetened Tea, Poori-Aloo, Pickles and other high-cholesterol foods regularly and accordingly sought a Diet Plan for Kejriwal.

Earlier on Friday, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court reserved an order on a plea moved by Kejriwal seeking direction to Tihar jail authorities to administer insulin and allow him to consult doctors through video conferencing daily for 15 minutes concerning his acute diabetes and fluctuating blood sugar level.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the ED about the Delhi Excise Policy case. The trial court, on April 15, extended the judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal until April 23. The ED alleged that the Aam Adami Party is the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the alleged liquor scam.

