India

Aadhaar Card Update: You can now change your address online, here are the steps

Biometric information like mandatory biometric updates can now be done online, that too free of cost.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 06, 2021, 03:15 PM IST

With the new Aadhaar services update to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) website, you can now opt to change biometric and demographic details online. All that you have to do is go to the official website of UIDAI and follow the instructions to change a wide range of information with a click of a button.

Biometric information like mandatory biometric updates can now be done online, that too free of cost. Whereas, demographic information like name, address, date of birth, gender, mobile number and an e-mail will cost users Rs 50. The same charges will be applied on the updates that do not fall under the mandatory category.

Steps to update the address on Aadhaar Cards

Step 1: Visit the UIDAI web portal, https://uidai.gov.in/  and click on ‘My Aadhaar’ drop-down menu on the top left corner of the website.

Step 2:  A secondary page will appear, click on the ‘Update Demographics Data Online’ that appears from the drop-down menu on the top left corner, under the ‘Update Aadhaar section’.

Step 3: Now, click on the ‘Proceed to Update Aadhaar’ link and input the necessary information into the given boxes. Once you are done, enter your Aadhaar number and captcha as needed. Fill in all required details and click on the ‘Send OTP’ button and check your phone with the registered phone number.

Step 4: After getting OTP on your phone, enter it. Now, click on the ‘demographics data’ option. Here you can update the relevant information accordingly. After completing the required fields, click the ‘Proceed’ button.

Step 5: You will have to upload scanned colour copies of verification documents in order to provide authenticity to your update request.

Note: Several documents can be submitted to verify the information provided, but in case of address change on the card, you will have to provide proof of address (POA).

The POA refers to a document that verifies where you live. It includes Passport, Bank Statement/ Passbook, Post Office Account Statement/ Passbook, Ration Card, Voter ID, Driving License, Government Photo ID cards/ service photo identity card issued by PSU, Electricity Bill (not older than 3 months), Water Bill (not older than 3 months), Telephone Landline Bill (not older than 3 months), Property Tax Receipt (not older than 1 year), Credit Card Statement (not older than 3 months) or even an Insurance Policy. 

You are advised to visit the official Self-Service Update Portal (SSUP) on the UIDAI website for more information.

