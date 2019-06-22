A video on how to pick garlic goes viral on social media

A video posted by a twitter handle @VPestilenZ on how to peel garlic went viral on social media.

As someone who makes a lot of Korean food, this is the best method for getting garlic peeled! pic.twitter.com/14GGJDQhRj (@VPestilenZ) June 17, 2019

The video shows that merely sticking the knife into the clove of garlic would peel the skin instead of doing ot manually.

Many people including celebrities were stunned by the quickness and efficiency of the procedure and appreciated the dexterity of the person.

Celebrities like Christine Steigen and United States’ Democrat Representative Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez were stunned by the smart technique used by the person.

Some in Twitter joked that all the brilliant minds of Ivy league Colleges could not come up with this technique.

WHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAT https://t.co/tLEl5BtQr3

— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 17, 2019

Not sure how I never knew about this. I lament when I consider how much more garlic I could have used during all these years had I only known of this technique. — Mr. Business (@MasterBismuth) June 17, 2019

Roast garlic and parsnip soup every day from now on — Elvis Parsley - ScarcityIsManufacturedForProfit (@snorenat) June 17, 2019

this kind of info exchange is why the internet exists — Moving Lycan (@AxelLycan) June 17, 2019

I think u guys are grossly misjudging how highly intelligent people & organizations could never come up w/this. This kind of development is usually born from 1 of 2, if not both, methods....laziness and/or necessity. "I need to break this garlic but I only have a pocket knife." — âœ­Alejandroâœ­ (@Rookie924) June 18, 2019

The video got 1,47,000 retweets and 4,46,000 likes