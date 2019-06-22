A video on how to pick garlic goes viral on social media

Trending#

A video posted by a twitter handle @VPestilenZ on how to peel garlic went viral on social media.


Jun 22, 2019

A video posted by a twitter handle @VPestilenZ on how to peel garlic went viral on social media.

The video shows that merely sticking the knife into the clove of garlic would peel the skin instead of doing ot manually.

Many people including celebrities were stunned by the quickness and efficiency of the procedure and appreciated the dexterity of the person.

Celebrities like Christine Steigen and United States’ Democrat Representative Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez were stunned by the smart technique used by the person.

Some in Twitter joked that all the brilliant minds of Ivy league Colleges could not come up with this technique.

WHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAT https://t.co/tLEl5BtQr3

— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 17, 2019

The video got 1,47,000 retweets and 4,46,000 likes

