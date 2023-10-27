'A distinguished leader from Maharashtra served as Agriculture Minister but...': PM Modi attacks Sharad Pawar

Posing questions to people, PM Modi said, "People would often hear from him ( Sharad Pawar) about various figures before 2014, but what was the true nature of those figures."

Apparently targeting Sharad Pawar, who was the Agriculture Minister in the UPA government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that while the BJP-led government was actively empowering farmers, some individuals in Maharashtra were engaged in political activities under the guise of representing farmers.

"Some individuals in Maharashtra solely engaged in political maneuvering under the pretext of advocating for farmers. A distinguished leader from Maharashtra served as the nation's Agriculture Minister. I have personal respect for him, but what did he accomplish for the farmers?" PM Modi said in Shirdi.

"There were figures related to corruption in lakhs and crores, scams worth significant amounts, but what is the scenario now?" he added while comparing the current political environment with the previous regime of UPA in 2014.

PM Modi emphasised that the genuine essence of social justice is attained when the nation is "free from poverty" and when the "underprivileged receive ample opportunities." He reiterated the government's mantra of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' while addressing the audience in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra.

He expressed happiness that the Maharashtra Government has started the 'Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana' under which Maharashtra Shetkari families will get an extra 6000 rupees, meaning local small farmers will get 12,000 rupees of Samman Nidhi, he said. The Prime Minister stressed the government's unwavering commitment to empowering farmers, highlighting that in the past seven years, foodgrains worth 13.5 lakh crore rupees have been procured under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) program, compared to a mere 3.5 lakh crore rupees during the tenure of a senior leader in the previous government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about Rs 7,500 crore across various sectors.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will visit Goa to inaugurate the 37th National Games.