83rd CRPF Raising Day: PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah extend greetings to soldiers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other Union Ministers extended greetings to soldiers on 83rd Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Raising Day.

PM Modi said that the CRPF is known for its valour and professionalism and plays a key role in India’s security apparatus. He tweeted, "Greetings to all courageous @crpfindia personnel and their families on the force's Raising Day. The CRPF is known for its valour and professionalism. It has a key role in India's security apparatus. Their contributions to further national unity are appreciable.”

Amit Shah on Twitter said, “Raising Day greetings to our brave @crpfindia personnel. This valorous force plays a vital role in India's growth by preserving the internal security and national integrity of the country. Nation salutes their dedication and commitment to safeguarding the motherland.”

The CRPF came into existence on July 27, 1939, as Crown Representative’s Police. It became the Central Reserve Police Force after the enactment of the CRPF Act on December 28, 1949.

Union Minister Hardeep Puri also extend his greetings and tweeted, “Greetings to the courageous & dedicated bravehearts of @crpfindia on the occasion of 83rd Raising Day of CRPF. Jai Hind!”

The CRPF on Twitter also hailed its personnel and extended them best wishes, saying, “Best wishes to all the CRPF Bravehearts and their families on the 83rd CRPF Raising Day. With its glorious history as a guiding light, the force is resolutely committed to serve the nation with all its might.”