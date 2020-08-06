8 killed as fire breaks out at hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, PM Modi pays condolences

At least 8 people were killed after a massive fire erupted at a hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Wednesday night.

The fire broke out at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on the fourth floor of the Shrey hospital, which is located in Ahmedabad's Navrangpura area.

Following the incident, at least 35 patients were reportedly moved to other hospitals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the death of eight people and said that the administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected due to the fire.

"Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to CM Vijay Rupani and Mayor Bijal Patel regarding the situation. Administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Firefighters have managed to control the fire.