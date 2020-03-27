724 confirmed COVID-19 cases, PSU to provide 10,000 ventilators: Health Ministry

The Health Ministry stated on Friday that 724 confirmed COVID-19 cases and orders have been given to the PSU to provide 10,000 ventilators. Moreover, 30,000 additional ventilators have been requested from the firm Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) in 1-2 months.

"We have given an order to a PSU to provide 10,000 ventilators. Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has also been requested to purchase 30,000 additional ventilators in 1-2 months," Aggarwal stated.

It also stated that around 1.4 lakh companies have asked employees to work from home in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Around 1.4 lakh companies have asked their employees to work from home on our appeal," Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health & Family Welfare stated.

Meanwhile, Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, of MHA stated that states and UTs have been requested to make arrangements for food, water & sanitation for the migrant labourers. She also informed that hotels and rented accommodation should stay open, taking all the necessary precautions for COVID-19.

The ministry also said that around 75 new positive cases & 4 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has till now approved as many as 121 governments and 35 private laboratories across India to test potential coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-affected patient samples.

The official website of the council provides an idea about the government and private testing facilities for coronavirus available in the country. These testing facilities are spread across the length and breadth of the country, in places like Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Jharkhand, among other states.

The council has already stated that the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune functions as the resource center for the Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDL) network in India and that the institute is responsible for providing technical training for performing molecular and serological assays for virological diagnosis. The institute would also perform the important task of standardizing assay procedures for the network as well as quality control and quality assurance activities.

In light of the heightened concern on the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in India, the country has been placed under complete lockdown for 21 days. Authorities have asked citizens to maintain strict social distancing to cut the spread of the virus outbreak.