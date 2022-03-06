5 jawans killed, 1 injured after constable opens fire inside BSF camp in Amritsar’s Khasa

A constable reportedly opened fire inside the mess of the Border Security Forces (BSF) camp in Amritsar’s Khasa. According to news agency ANI, as many as five BSF jawans have been reported dead while one jawan has been critically injured due to the incident.

According to reports, the jawan who had opened fire inside the mess of the BSF camp has also died in the altercation. The jawan who remains injured due to the incident is currently critical.

5 troops were injured today due to fratricide committed by Ct Satteppa SK at HQ 144 Bn Khasa, Amritsar. Ct Satteppa S K was also injured. Out of the 6 injured, 5 troops incl Ct Satteppa, have lost their lives, one critical. A court of inquiry has been ordered: BSF pic.twitter.com/d17FzAdFkl March 6, 2022

An investigation has been ordered in the incident by the Border Security Forces (BSF). The dead bodies of the jawans have been taken to the hospital and the tally of those injured is likely to increase. More details regarding the incident are awaited.