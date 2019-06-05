4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Gujarat, tremors felt in Ahmedabad, Banaskantha and nearby areas

Headlines

IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023: India beat Nepal by 10 wickets to reach Super 4 stage, to face Pakistan on Sunday

DNA TV Show: Why Chinese President Xi Jinping not attending G20 Summit in India

DNA Explainer: What is Global South, a term often used by PM Modi and other world leaders?

Who is Aasif Sheikh? Nepal's first player to slam fifty against India in ODIs

Wordle 808 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 5

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Why Chinese President Xi Jinping not attending G20 Summit in India

Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

DNA Explainer: What is Global South, a term often used by PM Modi and other world leaders?

6 popular actors who barely completed school 

7 Benefits of neem leaves for skin

Benefits of Vitamin C serum for skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

Chandrayaan 3 Update: Vikram lander hops on the Moon and lands safely once again

Jawan advance booking to break all records? Over 6 lakh tickets already sold for Shah Rukh Khan's film

Vicky Kaushal reveals father Sham Kaushal cried in front of him after being humiliated on set: 'My mom would...'

Sunny Deol's son Rajveer says his father hated that he wanted to become actor, reveals why

Can Jawan do in south what Baahubali, KGF did in north? Trade experts say SRK can give Bollywood's 'first pan India hit'

HomeIndia

India

4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Gujarat, tremors felt in Ahmedabad, Banaskantha and nearby areas

According to the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR), an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Palanpur, Banaskantha at 10:31 pm.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 05, 2019, 11:44 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Earthquake stuck in Gujarat: Tremore were felt in Ahmedabad, Sabarkantha, Banaskantha, Aravalli and Ambaji after 4.8 magnitude quake stuck on Wednesday night in several parts of Gujarat. 

According to the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR), an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Palanpur, Banaskantha at 10:31 pm. 

The earthquake had a Latitude of 24.2 N and Longitude of 72.9 E. 

The depth of the earthquake was 10 Km, which occured in Banas Kantha district in Gujarat.

No reports of any loss of life or property have been reported so far. 

Meanwhile, the concerned authorities are monitoring the situation. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who is chairperson of Rs 4000 crore company, her family owns football club in UK, net worth is…

Little boy surprises ISRO chief S Somanath with Vikram Lander model, internet is mighty impressed

Weather update: IMD issues heavy to very heavy rainfall alert for Monday in several states; check full list

Jawan advance bookings beat Gadar 2, Pushpa, Brahmastra's final numbers 3 days before release; early morning shows open

National Nutrition Week 2023: 10 nutritious foods that are high in Vitamin D

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE