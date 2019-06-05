4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Gujarat, tremors felt in Ahmedabad, Banaskantha and nearby areas

According to the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR), an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Palanpur, Banaskantha at 10:31 pm.

Earthquake stuck in Gujarat: Tremore were felt in Ahmedabad, Sabarkantha, Banaskantha, Aravalli and Ambaji after 4.8 magnitude quake stuck on Wednesday night in several parts of Gujarat.

According to the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR), an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Palanpur, Banaskantha at 10:31 pm.

The earthquake had a Latitude of 24.2 N and Longitude of 72.9 E.

The depth of the earthquake was 10 Km, which occured in Banas Kantha district in Gujarat.

No reports of any loss of life or property have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, the concerned authorities are monitoring the situation.