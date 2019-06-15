41 year old cab driver arrested for supplying illegal firearms in Delhi

A 41-year-old cab driver was arrested Friday from North Delhi's Dwarka area for allegedly supplying illegal arms in the national capital, police said.

Rahul Singh alias Guddu, a resident of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested and four firearms -- three sophisticated pistols of .32 bore and one country made pistol of .315 -- along with two live cartridges were recovered from his possession, A K Singla, Additional Commissioner of police (Crime), said.

Guddu allegedly supplied illegal arms to various criminal gangs active in Najafgarh, Dwarka and Uttam Nagar areas in Delhi from western Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The arrest came as part of a Delhi Police investigation to bust illegal arms ring in Delhi-NCR.

During interrogation, Guddu told police that he came to Delhi about three years back in search of a livelihood and started working as a cab driver.

During this time, he came in contact with some criminals of Najafgarh area who asked him to supply illegal arms for them from Aligarh.

He allegedly joined the illegal trade and supplied firearms for more than six months, police said.

He purchased a sophisticated pistol from one of his contacts in Aligarh for about Rs 25,000 and sold it to criminals in Delhi for about Rs 60,000, they said.

He purchased a country-made pistol (katta) for Rs 2,500-3,500 and sold it for Rs 6,000-7,000, they said.

Police further said investigation of the case was underway and raids were being conducted to capture the source of the illegal arms.