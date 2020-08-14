32 CBI officials awarded President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, Police Medal for Meritorious Service

Thirty-two officers & officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have been awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service by the President of India on the occasion of Independence Day, the agency said on Friday.

President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service have been awarded to six officers, officials while Police Medals for Meritorious Service have been awarded to 26 other officers and officials as mentioned below.

PRESIDENT’S POLICE MEDAL FOR DISTINGUISHED SERVICE:

Prasenjit Roy, ASP, CBI, BSFB, Kolkata

Surinder Singh Bhullar, DSP, CBI, ACB, Chandigarh

Vijay Goswami, Head Constable, CBI(HQ), New Delhi

Vazir Singh, Head Constable, CBI, EO-II, New Delhi

S. Ravi, Head Constable, CBI, SU, Chennai

Shyambir Singh, Head Constable, CBI, Policy Division, New Delhi.

POLICE MEDAL FOR MERITORIOUS SERVICE:

Diwas Kumar, DSP, CBI, SU, Mumbai

K.Lokho Moses, DSP, CBI, EO-II, New Delhi

Ashok Kumar Jha, Inspector, CBI, ACB, Patna

Manoj Kumar, Inspector, CBI, EO-I, New Delhi

Rajesh Bhonsle, Inspector, CBI, ACB, Raipur

Mahesh Vasant Patil, ASI, CBI, SCU-VI(SC-II), Mumbai

Brijesh Kumar Tripathi, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Lucknow

Chandra Shekhar Pandey, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Dhanbad

Kanwal Krishan Pandith, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Jammu

Pradeep Kumar Dash, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Bhubanewar

Ram Ratan Gurjar, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Jaipur

Sanjit Kumar Roy, Head Constable, CBI, BSFB, Kolkata

Santosh Pralhad Mahajan, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Pune

Shyam Chandra, Head Constable, CBI(HQ), New Delhi

Supriya Kumar Dutta, Head Constable, CBI, SU, Kolkata

T. Thirusarvanan, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Madurai

Uttamrao Nagorao Aagle, Head Constable, CBI, SU, Mumbai

Budhdeo Oraon, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Ranchi

Ajeet Kumar Singh, Constable, CBI, Policy Division, New Delhi

Bhaiya Ranjan Kumar Singh, Constable, CBI, SU, New Delhi

Dalbir Singh, Constable, CBI, EO-I, New Delhi

Hem Chander Tiwari, Constable, CBI, AC-II, New Delhi

Joginder Singh, Constable, CBI, Vigilance Cell, New Delhi

Rayapa Raju Mantena, Constable, CBI, ACB, Hyderabad

Pop Singh, Constable, CBI, EO-III, New Delhi

Vasantha Rangachari, PS, CBI, ACB, Chennai