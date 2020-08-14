32 CBI officials awarded President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, Police Medal for Meritorious Service
Thirty-two officers & officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have been awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service by the President of India on the occasion of Independence Day, the agency said on Friday.
President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service have been awarded to six officers, officials while Police Medals for Meritorious Service have been awarded to 26 other officers and officials as mentioned below.
PRESIDENT’S POLICE MEDAL FOR DISTINGUISHED SERVICE:
Prasenjit Roy, ASP, CBI, BSFB, Kolkata
Surinder Singh Bhullar, DSP, CBI, ACB, Chandigarh
Vijay Goswami, Head Constable, CBI(HQ), New Delhi
Vazir Singh, Head Constable, CBI, EO-II, New Delhi
S. Ravi, Head Constable, CBI, SU, Chennai
Shyambir Singh, Head Constable, CBI, Policy Division, New Delhi.
POLICE MEDAL FOR MERITORIOUS SERVICE:
Diwas Kumar, DSP, CBI, SU, Mumbai
K.Lokho Moses, DSP, CBI, EO-II, New Delhi
Ashok Kumar Jha, Inspector, CBI, ACB, Patna
Manoj Kumar, Inspector, CBI, EO-I, New Delhi
Rajesh Bhonsle, Inspector, CBI, ACB, Raipur
Mahesh Vasant Patil, ASI, CBI, SCU-VI(SC-II), Mumbai
Brijesh Kumar Tripathi, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Lucknow
Chandra Shekhar Pandey, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Dhanbad
Kanwal Krishan Pandith, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Jammu
Pradeep Kumar Dash, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Bhubanewar
Ram Ratan Gurjar, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Jaipur
Sanjit Kumar Roy, Head Constable, CBI, BSFB, Kolkata
Santosh Pralhad Mahajan, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Pune
Shyam Chandra, Head Constable, CBI(HQ), New Delhi
Supriya Kumar Dutta, Head Constable, CBI, SU, Kolkata
T. Thirusarvanan, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Madurai
Uttamrao Nagorao Aagle, Head Constable, CBI, SU, Mumbai
Budhdeo Oraon, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Ranchi
Ajeet Kumar Singh, Constable, CBI, Policy Division, New Delhi
Bhaiya Ranjan Kumar Singh, Constable, CBI, SU, New Delhi
Dalbir Singh, Constable, CBI, EO-I, New Delhi
Hem Chander Tiwari, Constable, CBI, AC-II, New Delhi
Joginder Singh, Constable, CBI, Vigilance Cell, New Delhi
Rayapa Raju Mantena, Constable, CBI, ACB, Hyderabad
Pop Singh, Constable, CBI, EO-III, New Delhi
Vasantha Rangachari, PS, CBI, ACB, Chennai