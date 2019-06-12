Search icon
3 killed in post-poll violence in West Bengal

Both the ruling TMC and BJP trade barbs, put blame on the other for deaths of ‘supporters’

Reported By:dna Correspondent| Edited By: dna Correspondent |Source: DNA |Updated: Jun 12, 2019, 05:40 AM IST

Mamata Banerjee

Over the last 24 hours, at least three persons have been killed in post-poll violence incidents in West Bengal, but both the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP have slapped the blame on each other for these killings. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee even went on to claim that the saffron party was "planning to turn Bengal into Gujarat" but vowed that she will not allow it to happen.

The WB chief minister then claimed that around 10 people have been killed in the aftermath of the Lok Sabha elections, and that eight of them were from her party and only two were BJP supporters. She, however, did not elaborate further on these deaths.

Meanwhile, in a fresh outbreak of violence, three persons have been killed since Monday night, the police said on Tuesday, adding that two people were killed when bombs were hurled at them in Kankinara area of North 24 Parganas district. The third was killed in an alleged attack by unknown miscreants in the Purba Burdwan district.

Interestingly, even as there was no confirmation of the political affiliations of the victims, both the TMC and the BJP claimed that the victims were their supporters and blamed the other for the killings. Following Banerjee's assertions, senior BJP leader Mukul Roy blamed her for the violence in Sandeshkhali, where three persons were also killed on Saturday, and said that her speeches were "fuelling" the attacks on supporters of the saffron party.

Power Tussle

  • Incidents of violence have been reported from various parts, including North 24 Parganas, Coochbehar, Howrah and West Burdwan
  • Clashes continue amidst a power tussle between the state and the Centre, which also issued an advisory to West Bengal


(With inputs from agencies)

