20 women hospitalised after Ammonia gas leakage at milk dairy unit in Andhra's Chittoor

At least twenty people were affected after an ammonia gas leak at a milk dairy unit at Bandapalli in Putalapattu Mandal in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor on Thursday

All of them are said to be females and have been shifted to hospital.

Just after the incident was reported, District collector Narayan Bharath Guptha and Superintendent of Police Sendhil Kumar immediately reached the location to monitor the situation.

"Its too early to speak about the cause of leakage, this gas leakage occurred while wielding of the pipe which carries ammonia gas. The gas leak has affected several workers" Gupta said.

"All are stable. All of them are women. It is to yet be ascertained whether this incident is a result of the negligence of management or the negligence of the workers. Industries department General Manager and fire department officials will review the ground-level situation on Friday," he added.

Putalapattu Sub Inspector, Chittoor District informed that the gas has been contained at the dairy.

Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has spoken with the Chittoor District Collector and ordered an inquiry into the incident. He gave directions to better treatment to the affected people.

Seeking details of the tragedy, Andhra Pradesh's Deputy chief minister K Narayana Swamy spoke to the District Collector and SP Senthil Kumar.