2 shooters arrested in Haryana politician Nafe Singh Rathee's murder case from Goa

The arrested men have been identified as Saurav and Ashish, residents of Delhi's Nangloi area.

In a joint operation conducted by the Delhi Police Special Cell, Jhajjar Police, and the Haryana Special Task Force (STF), two suspects in the murder of Haryana Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) president Nafe Singh Rathee were taken into custody from Goa.

The two men who were taken into custody are Saurav and Ashish, residents of Delhi's Nangloi area.

According to news agency ANI, two shooters, Saurav and Ashish, have been nabbed from Goa in a joint operation by Jhajjar Police, Delhi Police Special Cell, and Haryana Special Task Force (STF). Jhajjar Police said a search was underway to nab two other shooters.

Nafe Singh Rathee, the Haryana Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader, was shot dead by unknown attackers in Haryana's Jhajjar district on Sunday. Rathee, a prominent Jat leader from Haryana's Jhajjar district, played a significant role in Haryana's political scene. Three private gunmen hired by the deceased legislator also sustained injuries in the attack.

The attackers aimed at Rathee's vehicle, leading to a gunfight, with several security personnel suffering severe injuries. The incident occurred while Rathee was traveling in an SUV, and assailants in another car attacked him in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh town.

The attack, occurring weeks before the Lok Sabha elections, drew strong criticism from opposition parties, alleging a breakdown in law and order in the BJP-ruled state.