Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

2 LeT terrorist associates arrested in J&K's Shopian

They have been identified as Shahid Ahmad Lone, resident of Chotipora Shopian and Waseem Ahmad Ganie, resident of Borihalan Shopian.

Reported By:IANS| Edited By: IANS |Source: IANS |Updated: May 09, 2023, 09:25 PM IST

2 LeT terrorist associates arrested in J&K's Shopian
On May 2, security forces arrested a terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfit LeT, identified as Tanveer Ahmad Wani. (File)

Srinagar: Two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT were arrested by a joint security team in Jammu and Kashmir`s Shopian district on Tuesday and incriminating materials, IED and arms and ammunition recovered from their possession, police said.

"During the course of investigation of case FIR No. 65/2023 of PS Shopian, police alongwith the army`s 44 RR, and the CRPF`s 14 Bn arrested two more terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT," a police official said.

They have been identified as Shahid Ahmad Lone, resident of Chotipora Shopian and Waseem Ahmad Ganie, resident of Borihalan Shopian.

A pistol, a pistol magazine, four pistol rounds, a silencer, an IED, a remote control, two batteries, and an empty magazine of an AK-47 rifle were recovered on their disclosure.

On May 2, security forces arrested a terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfit LeT, identified as Tanveer Ahmad Wani, resident of Daramdora Shopian, and arms and ammunition including an AK series rifle, a magazine, and 10 rounds were recovered from his possession.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Ishani Chahar, the beautiful wife of Punjab Kings spinner Rahul Chahar
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
In pics: SS Rajamouli launches Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's NTR 30, claps first shot
Nysa Devgan enjoys royal stay at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace; poses with Orhan Awatramani, other friends
Bull Riding to Big Wave Surfing, take a look at 6 most dangerous sports in the world
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Deepthi Narkuti, Hyderabad girl hired for record-breaking package by Microsoft, her salary is...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.