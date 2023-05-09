2 LeT terrorist associates arrested in J&K's Shopian

On May 2, security forces arrested a terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfit LeT, identified as Tanveer Ahmad Wani. (File)

Srinagar: Two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT were arrested by a joint security team in Jammu and Kashmir`s Shopian district on Tuesday and incriminating materials, IED and arms and ammunition recovered from their possession, police said.

"During the course of investigation of case FIR No. 65/2023 of PS Shopian, police alongwith the army`s 44 RR, and the CRPF`s 14 Bn arrested two more terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT," a police official said.

They have been identified as Shahid Ahmad Lone, resident of Chotipora Shopian and Waseem Ahmad Ganie, resident of Borihalan Shopian.

A pistol, a pistol magazine, four pistol rounds, a silencer, an IED, a remote control, two batteries, and an empty magazine of an AK-47 rifle were recovered on their disclosure.

On May 2, security forces arrested a terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfit LeT, identified as Tanveer Ahmad Wani, resident of Daramdora Shopian, and arms and ammunition including an AK series rifle, a magazine, and 10 rounds were recovered from his possession.