Superstar Spectacle 2023: John Cena and Seth Rollins triumph; Rhea Ripley retains title by defeating Natalya

Amid heavy demand for tickets, midnight shows of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to be added

Asia Cup 2023: Drama and controversy unfold in Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka clash

'May the upcoming year...': Sachin Tendulkar's birthday wish for Shubman Gill goes viral

DNA TV Show: Decoding PM Modi, President Joe Biden's 'chemistry' during bilateral meeting ahead of G20 Summit

Asia Cup 2023: Drama and controversy unfold in Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka clash

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

10 benefits of eating peanuts daily (Mumfali)

Bowlers who have scored century in ODI

Sudha Murthy quotes that teach crucial life lessons

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

G20 Summit: UK PM Rishi Sunak Condemns Khalistan Extremism After Landing In India

G20 Summit: Joe Biden lands in India for 1st time after becoming President; receives grand welcome

VK Singh to welcome Biden, Ashwini Choubey to Sunak; List of Ministers who will receive G20 leaders

India

2 lakh hajj pilgrims from India this year says Naqvi

Naqvi said while 1.40 lakh pilgrims will go through the Haj Committee of India, the rest 60,000 will make the pilgrimage with the help of PTOs.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 09, 2019, 10:03 PM IST

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Sunday said a record number of two lakh Indian Muslims will go to Haj this year, that too without any subsidy, on more than 500 flights from 21 embarkation points across the country.

Addressing a meeting of representatives of private tour operators (PTOs) at Haj House in Mumbai, Naqvi said while 1.40 lakh pilgrims will go through the Haj Committee of India, the rest 60,000 will make the pilgrimage with the help of PTOs.

A total of 725 PTOs will take Haj pilgrims to Saudi Arabia this year.

All the PTOs will have to take 10 thousand pilgrims on the rates decided by Haj Committee of India, he said, adding that a portal of PTOs http://haj.nic.in/pto/ has been developed containing details of tour packages etc.

"The Ministry of Minority Affairs received serious complaints against some PTOs.

This year, three PTOs have been blacklisted.

Strict action was taken against several of them last year as well," he said.

"The number of women Haj pilgrims going without mehram (male companion) has increased this year and stood at 2,340.

Around 48 per cent of the two lakh Haj pilgrims from India are women," the minister informed.

Naqvi said Saudi Arabia's decision to increase India's Haj quota to two lakh had ensured the clearing of waiting lists from all big states.

For the first time since Independence, all applicants from states like Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar will go for the Haj pilgrimage this year, thanks to the enhanced quota, he added.

Naqvi said making the entire Haj process online has ensured the pilgrimage was not expensive despite withdrawal of subsidies, adding that the process was now "pro pilgrims".

A total of 14 health centres (11 in Makkah and three in Madina) have been established along with three hospitals in Makkah and one hospital in Madina to ensure proper health facilities for Haj pilgrims, the minister said.

A total of 620 Haj coordinators, assistant Haj officers, Haj assistants, doctors, paramedics etc have been deployed, including a large number of women, informed the minister.

 

