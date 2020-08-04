2 Indian nationals abducted in Afghanistan by Taliban in 2018 set to return to India

These were among the 7 Indians working for Maharashtra based KEC International Limited who were kidnapped in May 2018.

Two Indian nationals who were kidnapped more than 2 years ago in Afghanistan will return back to India on Tuesday.

They were abducted by the Taliban in Baghlan province of Afghanistan in Bagh E Shamal village of provincial capital Pul E Khomre. KEC is helping in the development of electricity infrastructure in Afghanistan. The company owns an electricity sub-station contract in the area. More than 60 Indians were working for KEC in different projects across Afghanistan.

Out of Seven Indians who were abducted, 4 have already returned to India. The first one came in March of 2019, 3 came back in October in exchange of 11 Taliban prisoners.

This is not the first case of abduction of Indians in Afghanistan. In 2016, an Indian aid worker Judith D Souza was kidnapped by and was released after 40 days.