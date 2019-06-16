Headlines

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: SIT asked to probe allegations against Kamal Nath, claims Delhi MLA Sirsa

Sirsa, who is BJP-SAD MLA from Rajouri Garden, also claimed there is "strong evidence" against Kamal Nath.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 16, 2019, 12:39 AM IST

Delhi MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday claimed the Union Home Ministry has asked the SIT constituted to inquire into closed cases of 1984 anti-Sikh riots to investigate afresh the allegations against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath.

There was no immediate reaction from the Home Ministry as well as the Congress party on the issue.

Addressing a press conference, Sirsa, who is BJP-SAD MLA from Rajouri Garden, also claimed there is "strong evidence" against Kamal Nath.

The BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal have been alleging that Kamal Nath was involved in the riots but the Congress leader and his party have denied it.

Sirsa said that he had taken up the matter of investigation against Kamal Nath with the then Home Minister Rajnath Singh through Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and had written a letter in December 2018, in this regard. A mob at Gurudwara Rakabganj Sahib on 1 November 1984 had burnt alive two Sikhs, he said. 

"An FIR (no. 601/84) was registered at Parliament Street police station on 1 November, 1984 in this case in which police presented charge sheet against five accused but deliberately left out Kamalnath," he claimed. 

Sirsa ,who heads Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, said he had taken up matter with the SIT which said that its jurisdiction was limited to cases closed for lack of evidence only and it cannot investigate a case already tried in a court of law.

"Then I took up the matter with the Home Ministry which has now asked the SIT to investigate case against Kamal Nath and it has also issued notification in this regard extending scope of enquiry of SIT," Sirsa said.

He demanded that the SIT include Kamal Nath's name in FIR (No. 601/84) and immediately arrest him. Kamal Nath has maintained that there is no case against him.

"There is no FIR or charge sheet against me," he had said after objections were raised by the BJP and the SAD to his appointment as MP chief minister citing the allegations against him in connection with the anti-Sikh riots in 1984 that followed the assassination of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi. 

