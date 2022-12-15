18 students suspended over alleged love affair between Hindu girl, Muslim boy in Mangaluru

File Photo/Representational Image

At a private college in Mangaluru, 18 students were suspended over an alleged love affair between a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy. The college management had warned them earlier and let go of them in presence of their parents. The Muslim boy was allegedly threatened by a few boys from the Hindu community after they learned that the couple continued with their love affair.

The boys had allegedly threatened the boy from the Muslim community during a college program after which the students from the Muslim community came to his defence.

After this incident came to light, the college management suspended 18 students, including the ones who supported the Muslim youth, and has only permitted them to give their exams in March of next year.

Earlier, four students of St Joseph Engineering College in Mangaluru were also suspended for dancing in a burqa to a Bollywood song at a students association event.

The college said that several students from the Muslim community barged onto the stage and were not part of the approved program at the school.

The school authorities said at the time, "The video clip being circulated in social media has captured a part of the dance by students of the Muslim community itself who barged on stage during the informal part of the students association inaugural. It was not part of the approved program and the students involved have been suspended pending enquiry. The college does not support or condone any activities that could harm the harmony between communities and everyone."