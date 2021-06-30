17th tranche of electoral bonds approved by the government, on sale from July 1

Headlines

CTET Admit Card 2023 to be released on THIS date, check latest update here

Meet IIM alumnus who once led Rs 80,012 crore company now set to join Wipro as...

'Though Rahul was the captain...': When Sachin Tendulkar made BCCI notice MS Dhoni's genius

Abhishek Malhan reacts to losing BB OTT 2 trophy to Elvish Yadav, shares message from hospital: 'Mujhe lagta nahi...'

Indian 2: Shankar shares poster featuring Kamal Haasan as Senapathy on Independence Day

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

CTET Admit Card 2023 to be released on THIS date, check latest update here

Leo: Lokesh Kanagaraj drops intense look of ‘action king’ Arjun Sarja as Harold Das from Vijay-starrer

Rana Daggubati denies viral jibe at 'big Bollywood heroine' was for Sonam Kapoor; apologises to actress, Dulquer Salmaan

Bindeshwar Pathak passes away: 5 things to know about sanitation pioneer, Sulabh founder

Who was Bindeshwar Pathak, public sanitation pioneer, died at 80?

7 drinks to reduce body heat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Pooja Bhatt Explains Why Abhishek Lost, Reacts To Mahesh Bhatt Getting Trolled

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Manisha Rani Explains Why She Flirted With Elvish; Reacts To Bebika's Allegations

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Bebika Dhurve Says Abhishek Was 'Arrogant', Reveals She Apologized To Salman

Abhishek Malhan reacts to losing BB OTT 2 trophy to Elvish Yadav, shares message from hospital: 'Mujhe lagta nahi...'

Indian 2: Shankar shares poster featuring Kamal Haasan as Senapathy on Independence Day

Leo: Lokesh Kanagaraj drops intense look of ‘action king’ Arjun Sarja as Harold Das from Vijay-starrer

HomeIndia

India

17th tranche of electoral bonds approved by the government, on sale from July 1

With five state Assembly elections ahead, the government has approved the 17th tranche of electoral bonds for issuance. The sale start from July 1.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 30, 2021, 03:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the run up to five state Assembly elections, the Indian government has approved the 17th tranche of electoral bonds for issuance on Tuesday. The sale of the bonds will be open between July 1 and July 10.

As per a statement from the Ministry of Finance, “State Bank of India (SBI), in the XVII phase of sale, has been authorised to issue and encash electoral bonds through its 29 authorised branches with effect from July 1 to July 10, 2021.”

The 29 branches authorized include branches in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Raipur, Shimla, Srinagar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Gandhinagar, Bhopal, Patna, Dehradun, Lucknow and Raipur.

An alternative to cash donations to political parties, electoral bonds are an effort to increase the transparency in political funding. The sale of the first tranche took place between March 1 to March 10 in 2018. The last tranche went on sale between April 1 and April 10 this year.

Any person who is an Indian citizen or any entity incorporated or established in India can purchase electoral bonds. Electoral bonds can be received by registered political parties, provided they don’t secure more less than one per cent of the total votes cast in the last Lok Sabha or a state legislative Assembly election.

The validity of an electoral bond is 15 days from the date of issuance. If a bond’s date of deposit is after the expiry of this validity period, payee political party will not receive any payment.

Payment would be credited on the same day on which eligible political parties deposit a bond in their account.

The State Bank of India is the only bank authorized to issue electoral bonds.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet one of Tata's highest-paid employees, bonus for leading Rs 2.28 lakh crore company was...

Independence Day 2023: When will PM Modi unfurl national flag, address nation? Check speech timings

This billionaire family owns iconic 'Randhawa Mansion' from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

Apple iPhone SE 4 may have similar features as flagship Apple iPhone 15 series

Delhi-NCR news: Delhi Police issues Independence Day traffic advisory; check list of routes to avoid on August 15

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE