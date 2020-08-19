17-year-old missing girl found dead with face, parts of body burnt in UP's Bhadohi; rape suspected

Headlines

Emerging Asia Cup final: Tayyab Tahir shines as Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs to win the title

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

Will it rain tomorrow in Delhi? Check latest IMD forecast here

'Rab ka banda...': Dhanashree Verma's cute birthday wish for Yuzvendra Chahal as leggie turns 33

‘Jaddu was not upset with Mahi Bhai’: Former CSK player reveals secret of rift between Jadeja and Dhoni during IPL 2022

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Emerging Asia Cup final: Tayyab Tahir shines as Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs to win the title

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

Will it rain tomorrow in Delhi? Check latest IMD forecast here

Top 10 vitamin D rich foods

Asia Cup: Top run scorer from each edition

7 best films based on Kargil War

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

'Meri toh lottery nikal gayi': Navneet Nishan recalls kissing Aamir Khan 'all day long' for Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

HomeIndia

India

17-year-old missing girl found dead with face, parts of body burnt in UP's Bhadohi; rape suspected

The 17-year-old girl went missing after she went to graze cattle on Monday. Her body was found in the river with acid burns on her face and upper part of the body. Police said the state of the body suggests that she could have been raped and her face and upper part of the body burnt to hide her identity.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 19, 2020, 08:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A minor girl who was missing for two days in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi was found dead on Wednesday with her face and upper portion of the body burnt with acid, presumable to hide her identity, police said. 

Police suspect that she was raped before being murdered. 

According to reports, the 17-year-old girl from a village in the Dhaurhara area of Bhadohi went missing after she went to graze cattle on Monday. The police was informed soon after. 

Her body was found in the river with acid burns on her face and upper part of the body, according to SP Ram Badan Singh. In the preliminary inquiry, it appears the girl was strangled. 

The district police chief said the state of the body suggests that she could have been raped and her face and upper part of the body burnt to hide her identity, PTI reported. 

The girl's family identified her through her clothes. 

Locals staged a protest on the Bhadohi-Jaunpur road demanding immediate arrest of the alleged culprits and did not allow the police to take the body for post-mortem. 

The father of the girl has alleged the role of a brick kiln owner and some others in the crime. 

Singh said the villagers were pacified and the process the body was sent for an autopsy. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

The Marvels trailer: Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, Monica Rambeau go 'higher, further, faster' to save the universe

Meet IIT graduate who left tech career to become popular comedian, his estimated net worth is...

What Is Kaizen, how it help overcome laziness and grow in your personal life?

This Bollywood film holds Guinness World Record for winning 92 awards, and it’s not Sholay, Lagaan or Veer-Zaara

Defamation case: SC issues notice to Purnesh Modi, Gujarat govt on Rahul Gandhi's appeal against HC verdict

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE