17 killed as bus collides with auto in UP's Kanpur, PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

The bus, which was travelling from Lucknow to Delhi, collided with an auto coming from the opposite direction.

In a major tragedy, at least 17 people were killed after a bus collided with an auto in the Sachendi area of Kanpur district late on Tuesday evening.

The bus travelling from Lucknow to Delhi. "The bus, which was travelling from Lucknow to Delhi, collided with an auto coming from the opposite direction. As per information, 17 people have lost their lives so far," Inspector-General of Police (Kanpur range) Mohit Agrawal told news agency ANI.

Expressing condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister`s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the tragedy.

"The road accident in Kanpur is tragic. Many people have lost their lives in this accident. I express my condolences to their families, and wish the injured a speedy recovery," said PM Modi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled the deaths and wished the injured a speedy recovery. "I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the road accident in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. May God give them the strength to bear this grief. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," Shah tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed grief over the accident and has instructed the senior officers to reach the spot immediately and provide all possible help. He also instructed to provide better medical treatment to the injured.

Abhijeet Sanga, MLA from Bithoor, who also reached the accident spot, alleged that the driver and conductor of the bus were in an inebriated state. "Around 25 people have been hospitalised. Four people are undergoing treatment at Hallet hospital. The driver and conductor of the bus were in an inebriated state. The condition of around six to seven people are very critical," Sanga said.