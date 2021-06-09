17 killed as bus collides with auto in UP's Kanpur, PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Headlines

Oppenheimer: Mahabharat's Krishna Nitish Bharadwaj defends controversial Bhagavad Gita sex scene, says 'physical act...'

Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur suspended for next two international matches, here's why

Flood alert in Noida, Ghaziabad: Hindon River water level rises, hundreds of vehicles submerged; video surfaces

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra shares this anecdote from the sets

Watch: Akshay Kumar reacts as US diplomats deliver his dialogues from Rowdy Rathore, Hera Pheri, Khiladi 786

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Oppenheimer: Mahabharat's Krishna Nitish Bharadwaj defends controversial Bhagavad Gita sex scene, says 'physical act...'

PM Modi's Attack On Opposition Front, 24th Kargil War anniversary celebrations start in Drass & more | DNA News Wrap, July 25

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday's Barbie movie date, Pooja Bhatt saves Abhishek Malhan, Dream Girl 2's 'pehli jhalak' & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 25

11 actors who changed their name before entering Bollywood 

10 Heroes of Kargil War

AI imagines Margot Robbie's Barbie, Ryan Gosling's Ken exploring Indian traditions

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

PM Modi's Attack On Opposition Front, 24th Kargil War anniversary celebrations start in Drass & more | DNA News Wrap, July 25

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday's Barbie movie date, Pooja Bhatt saves Abhishek Malhan, Dream Girl 2's 'pehli jhalak' & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 25

IND vs WI 2nd Test Highlights: India Won The Series 1-0 Against West Indies, But Lost Crucial Points

Oppenheimer: Mahabharat's Krishna Nitish Bharadwaj defends controversial Bhagavad Gita sex scene, says 'physical act...'

Watch: Akshay Kumar reacts as US diplomats deliver his dialogues from Rowdy Rathore, Hera Pheri, Khiladi 786

Avika Gor says she gets work because of her talent and not social media: 'If you're trying to please...'

HomeIndia

India

17 killed as bus collides with auto in UP's Kanpur, PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

The bus, which was travelling from Lucknow to Delhi, collided with an auto coming from the opposite direction.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 09, 2021, 04:05 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a major tragedy, at least 17 people were killed after a bus collided with an auto in the Sachendi area of Kanpur district late on Tuesday evening.

The bus travelling from Lucknow to Delhi. "The bus, which was travelling from Lucknow to Delhi, collided with an auto coming from the opposite direction. As per information, 17 people have lost their lives so far," Inspector-General of Police (Kanpur range) Mohit Agrawal told news agency ANI.

Expressing condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister`s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the tragedy.

"The road accident in Kanpur is tragic. Many people have lost their lives in this accident. I express my condolences to their families, and wish the injured a speedy recovery," said PM Modi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled the deaths and wished the injured a speedy recovery. "I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the road accident in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. May God give them the strength to bear this grief. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," Shah tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed grief over the accident and has instructed the senior officers to reach the spot immediately and provide all possible help. He also instructed to provide better medical treatment to the injured.

Abhijeet Sanga, MLA from Bithoor, who also reached the accident spot, alleged that the driver and conductor of the bus were in an inebriated state. "Around 25 people have been hospitalised. Four people are undergoing treatment at Hallet hospital. The driver and conductor of the bus were in an inebriated state. The condition of around six to seven people are very critical," Sanga said. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

‘This is pointless…’: Opposition leader Kharge, Goyal exchange barbs in Rajya Sabha over debate on Manipur violence

Avika Gor says she gets work because of her talent and not social media: 'If you're trying to please...'

Manipur partially withdraws ban on broadband; mobile internet remains suspended

Watch: Akshay Kumar reacts as US diplomats deliver his dialogues from Rowdy Rathore, Hera Pheri, Khiladi 786

Flood alert in Noida, Ghaziabad: Hindon River water level rises, hundreds of vehicles submerged; video surfaces

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE