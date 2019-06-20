169 newly recruited IAS officers to work as assistant secretaries in central govt depts

A total of 169 newly recruited IAS officers were on Wednesday posted as assistant secretaries in different central government departments for three months, beginning July 1.

The posting is part of a unique initiative started by the central government to groom bureaucrats at the Centre before they move out to their respective state cadres.

All officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) are allotted cadres which could either be a state or group of states. The officers are supposed to start their career in their respective cadre states.

As per rules, IAS officers are eligible to come on central deputation only after completing nine years of service at their respective cadres.

A total of 169 IAS officers of 2017 batch will be on central deputation for 13 weeks from July 1, 2019 to September 27, 2019, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

These officers will be designated as assistant secretaries during the period and will be attached to departments allotted to them, it said.

They have completed Phase-II training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie and got their posting.

They will report to their respective cadres state after completion of the training, the order stated.