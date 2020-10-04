144 new personnel test COVID-19 positive in Maharashtra Police

Maharashtra police personnel tested postive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, an official said on Saturday.

There are 2,743 active cases, and 21,030 police personnel in the state have recovered from the disease.

The death toll in the force has reached 250.

Police Action Related to COVID-19 from March 22`, the Maharashtra Police said 369 policemen found assaulted and 90 were injured, 78 health professionals were attacked and 915 people violated quarantine protocols.

While 39,039 people were arrested and 96,541 vehicles have been seized till now in the state.

With a spike of 75,829 new cases and 940 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count crossed 65-lakhs on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the ministry, the COVID-19 count is at 65,49,374, including 9,37,625 active cases in the country.

The count also includes 55,09,967 cured and discharged or migrated cases and 1,01,782 deaths.

Earlier yesterday, the COVID-19 toll in the country had surpassed the 1-lakh mark.

India has maintained its steady trend of clocking less than 10 lakh active COVID-19 cases for the 13th consecutive day. The number of active cases reported till Sunday was 9,37,625 -- 7,371 less than Saturday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.