100th episode of PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat: UN broadcast, date, time and more details; 5 top points

PM Modi is all set to host the Mann Ki Baat @ 100 episodes of his national radio show, celebrating its 100th episode and how it has impacted the nation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 07:03 AM IST

PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat 100th episode to air today (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be broadcasting the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat, his monthly radio show programme, today on April 30. For the first time in its history, the Mann Ki Baat programme will be broadcasted worldwide, with the live telecast of the episode at the United Nations headquarters in New York. 

The 100th episode of PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat will be aired live in the UN's Trusteeship Council Chamber, creating a historic and unprecedented moment in history. The Mann Ki Baat @ 100 episodes of the radio show will air at 11 am across the country on April 30, Sunday.

Top points on 100th episode of PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat

For the first time, PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat is set to go global with a live telecast at the UN headquarters in New York, United States. The Permanent Mission of India to the UN tweeted, “Get ready for a historic moment as the 100th episode of PM Modi’s "Mann Ki Baat" is set to go live on April 30th in Trusteeship Council Chamber at @UN HQ!”

In a mass outreach programme for this episode, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is targeting 4 lakh venues for PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat. The four lakh venues will be arranged by BJP for people to hear PM Modi’s radio show, in rural areas and even abroad.

Apart from the UN, the Indian High Commission in London will also be live broadcasting the 100th episode of PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat at 6:30 am in the morning in the United Kingdom.

The Mann Ki Baat @ 100 national conclave also saw several celebrity attendees including actors Aamir Khan and Raveena Tandon, as well as para-athlete Deepa Malik.

PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat 100th episode will be broadcasted across the country at 11 am on April 30, Sunday. One can hear this by tuning in to PM Modi’s social media accounts or through All India Radio.

