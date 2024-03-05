'10 years have been...': Congress leader Jairam Ramesh reacts to PM Modi's 'My country is my family' remark

In a united move against Lalu Yadav's 'no family' remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top BJP leaders including Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, Jyotiraditya Scindia and others added 'Modi ka Parivaar' to their social media biodatas.

Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'My country is my family,' remarks and said that escalating concerns over inflation, unemployment, and social polarization in the last 10 years have been 'anyaay kaal' for his own family.

"Even our priority is the people of our country. We are raising their voice against inflation, unemployment, economic instabilities, and polarisation. If 140 crore Indians are his family, why has he broken their trust, why has he done injustice to them? The last 10 years have been 'anyaay kaal' for his own family. He is a democratically elected person, but his personality and his way of working is absolutely unjust," Jairam Ramesh told ANI on Tuesday.

"He sits there just for marketing, and rebranding, and is a self-proclaimed Vishwaguru. We respect the post of the Prime Minister but if a person demands respect, he needs to behave respectably," he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the country's "140 crore people" were his family and he was working day and night for their development.

"I have left home not for myself but for the country. My family is this country, 140 crore countrymen. Jiska koi nahi wo bhi Modi Ke hai aur Modi unka hai. Mere Bharat mera Parivaar and that's why the entire country is saying today, "Main Hoon Modi ka a Parivaar..." he said.

Lalu Yadav, while addressing the party's 'Jan Vishwas Maha Rally' in Patna on Sunday, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi just spreads hatred in the name of religion. "These days he is talking about dynastic politics. You (PM Modi) don't have a family. You are not even a Hindu. When your mother died, every Hindu, as per tradition, shaves his beard and head. Why did you not shave? You only spread hatred in society," RJD Chief Lalu Yadav said.

Previously, in 2019, following the Prime Minister's "Chowkidar" slogan, BJP leaders, as well as members of the general public, had appended "Main Bhi Chowkidar" to their names.

