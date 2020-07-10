Headlines

India

10-day Pune lockdown from July 13 in two phases: Here is what will be allowed in each phase

10-day complete lockdown in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and some parts of rural Pune will be imposed in two phases, a senior official said. Here is what will be allowed in each phase.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 10, 2020, 08:15 PM IST

Pune district administration in Maharashtra on Friday announced the imposition of a 10-day complete lockdown from July 13 to check the spread of coronavirus. 

All offices and other businesses will remain closed in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and some parts of rural Pune from July 13 July to July 23, except for those providing essential services, an official said. 

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar a day after Pune district reported its highest single-day spike of 1,803 new COVID-19 cases. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's advisor Ajoy Mehta and Health Secretary Vyas were also present in the meeting to discuss various issues. 

Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said the 10-day complete lockdown in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and some parts of rural Pune will be imposed in two phases.

Phase 1 of Pune lockdown:

A strict lockdown will be imposed in phase one from July 13 to July 18. Nothing except medical stores, hospitals and dairy suppliers will be allowed to operate in the first phase of the lockdown. 

Phase 2 of Pune lockdown:

The second phase of lockdown in Pune will be imposed from July 18 to July 23. Besides milk in which milk, medical stores, hospitals, other essential services related shops will be allowed to remain open during this period.

During the meeting, Ajit Pawar said sometimes when people do not follow rules, some decisions like this (lockdown) have to be taken.

"You take example of England, they have also imposed lockdown again. Sometimes when people don`t follow rules, some decisions like this (lockdown) have to be taken. We implement lockdown in Thane as well. When cases increase at some places, such decisions are taken," Pawar said.

Besides complete lockdown in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, 22 villages have been identified in rural parts of Pune district where this lockdown will be implemented. 

"Apart from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad area, containment zones these villages will be added," Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram said.

Industries will be discussed in detail in the next two days and will decide further plans, he said.

This comes after Pune district reported 1,803 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, its highest one-day spike. With this, the total number of cases in the district has reached 34,399. With record 34 people dying due to the infection on Thursday, the death toll in the district reached 978. 

Maharashtra is the worst affected state in the country. According to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra has reported 230,599 COVID-19 cases including 93,673 active cases and 9,667 deaths so far. 

(With ANI inputs)

