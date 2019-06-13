10 booked for harassing Chiranjeevi's son-in-law on Instagram

Hyderabad police have booked ten people for allegedly harassing actor Chiranjeevi's son-in-law Kalyan Dev on social media.

According to the police, a case has been registered under section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, against the accused of using objectionable language against Dev on photo-sharing app Instagram.

"We received a complaint three days ago from Kalyan Dev stating that he was being harassed by ten users on Instagram. He also mentioned that they were also posting objectionable text against him and requested to take necessary action," Hyderabad Cyber Crimes Additional DSP Raghuveer told ANI over the phone.

He said that the police have written a letter to Instagram requesting the Facebook-owned platform to provide the details of the accused.

Further action will be taken against the accused upon receiving the information about Instagram account details of the accused, the police said.

Kalyan Dev, an industrialist, had married superstar Chiranjeevi's youngest daughter Sreeja in 2016.