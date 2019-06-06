1 patient tests positive, 6 negative for Nipah Virus: Kerala Health Minister

Out of the seven patients who were admitted to the hospital suspecting Nipah virus infection, one has been tested positive while the other six have been tested negative.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said at a press briefing here on Thursday, "7 patients are admitted to hospital, one patient's result is positive for Nipah virus. 6 patients' results are negative. No one has been discharged from the isolation ward. Source of the virus is not confirmed yet."

On the other hand, two persons suffering from high fever were put under observation at Trivandrum Medical College on Thursday. Their samples have been sent for examination.

On June 4, a 23-old-man had tested positive for Nipah virus infection, which killed 17 people in Kerala last year.

As of now, a total of 15 people are under observation in the state.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan had on June 4 said that the Centre had rushed a team of doctors to Kerala for investigation in the wake of the scare of Nipah virus.

Vardhan had asserted that he is "very vigorously" following the situation.

Nipah virus is transmitted from animals to humans and then spreads through people to people contact, causing respiratory illness.

Its symptoms include fever, muscle pain, headache, fever, dizziness and nausea.