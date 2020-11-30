Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma hails PM Modi's visit to COVID-19 vaccine facilities; clarifies later

Sharma's praise for Modi came just a day after Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala attacked the Prime Minister for visiting vaccine facilities.

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Anand Sharma on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for visiting vaccine development centres, putting the party on backfoot as it has mocked the PM's tour.

Leaving everyone surprised, Sharma's praise for Modi came just a day after Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala attacked the Prime Minister for visiting vaccine facilities amid the raging protests by farmers at Delhi border.

In a series of tweets, he welcomed the Prime Minister's visit to the Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadilla as a recognition of Indian scientists and their work to produce the vaccine for COVID-19.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi visit to Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila was a recognition of Indian scientists and their work to produce the vaccine for Covid-19. That alone will lift morale of frontline warriors and reassure the nation," Sharma tweeted.

However, Sharma later issued a clarification on the tweet, pointing out an 'avoidable confusion'.

"Regretting the error in our earlier tweet where the lines got misplaced, resulting in some avoidable confusion. The original tweet reads as follows."

Regretting the error in our earlier tweet where the lines got misplaced, resulting in some avoidable confusion. The original tweet reads as follows. pic.twitter.com/hrhD2me519 — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) November 29, 2020

It may be noted that Sharma is deputy leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha and was part of 23 leaders who had written a letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi for reforms in the party.

The Prime Minister undertook a three city tour to conduct an extensive review of the vaccine development and manufacturing process, visiting the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and the Serum Institute of India in Pune.

(With IANS inputs)