Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: BJP fields Narayan Rane from Ratnagiri, Sunetra Pawar files nomination from Baramati

18 Apr 2024, 06:13 AM

'MVA tried to frame me in false cases,'alleges Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alleged on Wednesday that the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government tried to frame him in false cases but did not find anything.

While speaking to reporters at Pune airport, he said, "I told this earlier also that during that period (MVA Government), how they were conspiring against me, they tried hard but did not find anything. They tried to frame me in false cases."

"There are a lot of things...I will talk about it later, sometime in detail," he added.

He termed the 2024 Lok Sabha elections a fight between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said, "I am confident that we will win in Baramati, Satara, and Sangli Lok Sabha constituencies."

"This fight is for the country...This fight is between PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi; therefore, people will stay with PM Modi. They will support the PM so that he can become Prime Minister for the third time. The country has faith in PM Modi. The PM has already clarified that the Constitution is more important than the Gita, Bible, or Quran. It is because of the Constitution that today we have a tea seller as PM of the nation," Fadnavis said.