Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: BJP fields Narayan Rane from Ratnagiri, Sunetra Pawar files nomination from Baramati

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday told party workers that this is no ordinary election but one to save the Constitution, and exhorted them to tell people that the BJP is "destroying the idea of India".
PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally in western Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, a constituency due for polls in the second phase on April 26. In 2019, BJP lost the Amroha seat.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will also address the first joint public meeting in favour of Congress-SP alliance candidate Kunwar Danish Ali in Amroha, on April 20.
Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday announced that Union Minister Narayan Rane will contest the Lok Sabha polls from the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency in Maharashtra.
Nationalist Congress Party, Baramati candidate and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar filed her nomination on Thursday.
Kokrajhar, Assam: BJP national president JP Nadda says, "PM Modi has come 70 times to Northeast in 10 years. All PMs together have not taken 70 visits as much as PM Modi...In the last 10 years, Union Ministers made visits to the Northeast 680 times. - ANI
BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Thursday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that after his defeat from Amethi Lok Sabha seat in 2019, he does not have the courage to stand from there this time.
Singh said Gandhi, following his defeat, migrated to Kerala from Uttar Pradesh.
In a video message, Gandhi told the Congress workers that they have a huge responsibility.
"You are the backbone of our party. I thought that since it is election time, I should talk to you directly. This is not an ordinary election, this is an election to save the Constitution and democracy in which 'Babbar Sher' (lion-hearted) workers like you have a huge responsibility,"
Plans are underway in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's roadshow in Sanand.
#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Preparations underway for the roadshow of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Sanand. pic.twitter.com/MZRbkvuPUJ— ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2024
Congress' candidate from Cooch Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal, Piya Roy Chowdhury, questioned why heavyweight leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, are visiting the area amid the ongoing election campaign.
While speaking to reporters at Pune airport, he said, "I told this earlier also that during that period (MVA Government), how they were conspiring against me, they tried hard but did not find anything. They tried to frame me in false cases."
"There are a lot of things...I will talk about it later, sometime in detail," he added.
He termed the 2024 Lok Sabha elections a fight between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said, "I am confident that we will win in Baramati, Satara, and Sangli Lok Sabha constituencies."
"This fight is for the country...This fight is between PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi; therefore, people will stay with PM Modi. They will support the PM so that he can become Prime Minister for the third time. The country has faith in PM Modi. The PM has already clarified that the Constitution is more important than the Gita, Bible, or Quran. It is because of the Constitution that today we have a tea seller as PM of the nation," Fadnavis said.