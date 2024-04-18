Twitter
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: BJP fields Narayan Rane from Ratnagiri, Sunetra Pawar files nomination from Baramati

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday told party workers that this is no ordinary election but one to save the Constitution, and exhorted them to tell people that the BJP is "destroying the idea of India".

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 18, 2024, 03:45 PM IST

Narayan Rane, Image Source: ANI
PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally in western Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, a constituency due for polls in the second phase on April 26. In 2019, BJP lost the Amroha seat.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will also address the first joint public meeting in favour of Congress-SP alliance candidate Kunwar Danish Ali in Amroha, on April 20.

Here are the live updates:

  • 18 Apr 2024, 03:44 PM

    No mismatch ever between EVMs and VVPAT slips, EC tells Supreme Court 

  • 18 Apr 2024, 02:55 PM

    BJP fields Narayan Rane from Ratnagiri, Sunetra Pawar files nomination from Baramati

    Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday announced that Union Minister Narayan Rane will contest the Lok Sabha polls from the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency in Maharashtra.

    Nationalist Congress Party, Baramati candidate and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar filed her nomination on Thursday.

  • 18 Apr 2024, 01:48 PM

    Former SP leader Sanjeev Katiyar joins BJP

    Former Samajwadi Party leader Sanjeev Katiyar joined the BJP in the presence of Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak on Thursday.

  • 18 Apr 2024, 01:46 PM

    JP Nadda says 'All PMs together have not taken 70 visits as much as PM Modi'

    Kokrajhar, Assam: BJP national president JP Nadda says, "PM Modi has come 70 times to Northeast in 10 years. All PMs together have not taken 70 visits as much as PM Modi...In the last 10 years, Union Ministers made visits to the Northeast 680 times.  - ANI

  • 18 Apr 2024, 12:57 PM

    Sunita Kejriwal to participate in INDIA bloc's rally

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, will participate in the INDIA bloc's "Nyay Ulgulan Rally," to be held on April 21 in Jharkhand's Ranchi.

  • 18 Apr 2024, 12:36 PM

    Rajnath Singh: Rahul Gandhi does not have courage to contest from Amethi

    BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Thursday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that after his defeat from Amethi Lok Sabha seat in 2019, he does not have the courage to stand from there this time.

    Singh said Gandhi, following his defeat, migrated to Kerala from Uttar Pradesh.

  • 18 Apr 2024, 11:09 AM

    'This election is to save Constitution, democracy', says Rahul Gandhi

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday told party workers that this is no ordinary election but one to save the Constitution, and exhorted them to tell people that the BJP is "destroying the idea of India".
    In a video message, Gandhi told the Congress workers that they have a huge responsibility.


    "You are the backbone of our party. I thought that since it is election time, I should talk to you directly. This is not an ordinary election, this is an election to save the Constitution and democracy in which 'Babbar Sher' (lion-hearted) workers like you have a huge responsibility,"

     

  • 18 Apr 2024, 10:38 AM

    Amit Shah to hold roadshow in Gujarat

    Plans are underway in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's roadshow in Sanand.

     

     

  • 18 Apr 2024, 10:31 AM

    Congress guarantees reviving Scheduled Caste Plan, tribal Sub-Plan

    Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said the party, if voted to power, guarantees to revive the Scheduled Caste Plan and the Tribal Sub-Plan and implement it by law.

  • 18 Apr 2024, 08:21 AM

    Sunetra Pawar, NCP candidate says 'today is a big day for me'

    NCP candidate from Baramati, Sunetra Pawar, states, 'It is a big day for me today. I am going to file my nomination today. So we came here, offered prayers and took blessings.'

  • 18 Apr 2024, 08:11 AM

    ‘Why are heavyweight leaders visiting Cooch Behar?’ asks Congress candidate Piya Roy Chowdhury

     Congress' candidate from Cooch Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal, Piya Roy Chowdhury, questioned why heavyweight leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, are visiting the area amid the ongoing election campaign.

  • 18 Apr 2024, 06:13 AM

    'MVA tried to frame me in false cases,'alleges Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis



    Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alleged on Wednesday that the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government tried to frame him in false cases but did not find anything.

    While speaking to reporters at Pune airport, he said, "I told this earlier also that during that period (MVA Government), how they were conspiring against me, they tried hard but did not find anything. They tried to frame me in false cases."

    "There are a lot of things...I will talk about it later, sometime in detail," he added.

    He termed the 2024 Lok Sabha elections a fight between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said, "I am confident that we will win in Baramati, Satara, and Sangli Lok Sabha constituencies."

    "This fight is for the country...This fight is between PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi; therefore, people will stay with PM Modi. They will support the PM so that he can become Prime Minister for the third time. The country has faith in PM Modi. The PM has already clarified that the Constitution is more important than the Gita, Bible, or Quran. It is because of the Constitution that today we have a tea seller as PM of the nation," Fadnavis said.

     

