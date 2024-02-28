Himachal Pradesh: Vikramaditya Singh takes back his resignation

In a shocking political development in Himachal Pradesh, the ruling Congress's Abhishek Manu Singhvi lost the Rajya Sabha election to the BJP's Harsh Mahajan.

Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur on Wednesday said that the state government has lost the 'moral right to stay in power' as a high drama unfolded in the state a day before after the BJP pulled off an upset by defeating the Congress' Abhishek Manu Singhvi in the Rajya Sabha elections because of cross-voting by six of the party's MLAs.

"From the recent political point of view of the developments that have taken place in Himachal Pradesh, it can be said that the state government has lost the moral right to stay in power..." the BJP leader said.

Jairam Thakur who reached Raj Bhawan to meet Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla this morning said that his party has apprised the Governor of incidents taken place recently in the Assembly.

"We have informed the Governor about what happened in the Assembly recently... We informed him about the behaviour of the Speaker towards the Opposition MLAs. In the Assembly, when we demanded division of vote during the financial bill, it was not allowed and the House was adjourned twice. After that, the way Marshal behaved with our MLAs was not right. MLAs were attacked by the Marshals. MLAs were injured, this has never happened in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly," Thakur said.

On being asked about how many Congress legislators are in contact with the BJP, Thakur said, "I cannot tell you this as far now, but I just want to say that Congress has lost mandate."