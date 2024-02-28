Himachal Pradesh: Vikramaditya Singh takes back his resignation

India
In a shocking political development in Himachal Pradesh, the ruling Congress's Abhishek Manu Singhvi lost the Rajya Sabha election to the BJP's Harsh Mahajan.
Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur on Wednesday said that the state government has lost the 'moral right to stay in power' as a high drama unfolded in the state a day before after the BJP pulled off an upset by defeating the Congress' Abhishek Manu Singhvi in the Rajya Sabha elections because of cross-voting by six of the party's MLAs.
"From the recent political point of view of the developments that have taken place in Himachal Pradesh, it can be said that the state government has lost the moral right to stay in power..." the BJP leader said.
Jairam Thakur who reached Raj Bhawan to meet Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla this morning said that his party has apprised the Governor of incidents taken place recently in the Assembly.
"We have informed the Governor about what happened in the Assembly recently... We informed him about the behaviour of the Speaker towards the Opposition MLAs. In the Assembly, when we demanded division of vote during the financial bill, it was not allowed and the House was adjourned twice. After that, the way Marshal behaved with our MLAs was not right. MLAs were attacked by the Marshals. MLAs were injured, this has never happened in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly," Thakur said.
On being asked about how many Congress legislators are in contact with the BJP, Thakur said, "I cannot tell you this as far now, but I just want to say that Congress has lost mandate."
Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh said, "There is a difference between taking back the resignation and not pressing the resignation till the time the dialogue and the action of the observers is not complete... We have talked to the observers. We have informed them about the present situation... I will not press my resignation until a decision is taken. The final decision will be taken in the coming time..."
'Discussion was held regarding elections. Our govt is safe...': Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said after meeting with party Observers.
"We will overcome the present crisis and will together run the government," says senior Congress leader Harish Rawat.
6 rebel Himachal Congress MLAs appear before Speaker.
Here is what Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh said on resignation from Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's cabinet.
In fresh trouble for the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, Vikramaditya Singh, a state minister and the son of the former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Wednesday stepped down from his position.
Vikramaditya Singh announced his decision at a press conference held following the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Sabha election result declared on Tuesday.
"All I would like to say is that under the current circumstances, it is not correct for me to continue as a part of the government. So, I have decided that I am resigning from the Council of Ministers. I am resigning as a minister," Singh said.
15 BJP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, Vipin Singh Parmar, Randheer Sharma, Lokender Kumar, Vinod Kumar, Hans Raj, Janak Raj, Balbir Verma, Trilok Jamwal, Surender Shori, Deep Raj, Puran Thakur, Inder Singh Gandhi, Dileep Thakur, and Inder Singh Gandhi, were dismissed by the Assembly Speaker today. The expulsion came as a result of their alleged misconduct in the Speaker's chamber.
Visuals from Panchkula hotel where six Himachal Pradesh Congress MLAs are reportedly staying.
"I would also like to thank the nine persons (MLAs) because they have taught me a lot about human nature, its fickleness or its resoluteness. They supped with us...So, I think we are bad judges of human character, they are obviously better judges of human character," he said.
Both candidates secured 34 votes each in the 68-member state assembly.
Victory tilted towards Mahajan after a draw of lots was held as a tie-breaker. The victory is even more detrimental in the wake of former BJP Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur's claim that the Sukhu government has been reduced to a minority in the house.